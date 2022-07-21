Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $222.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.