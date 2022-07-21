Blue Square Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

