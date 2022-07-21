BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.36

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.36 and traded as low as C$23.33. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 4,452 shares changing hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.