Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.77. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

About Bogota Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bogota Financial stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bogota Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

