Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.26 and traded as high as C$26.51. Bombardier shares last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 2,635 shares traded.

Bombardier Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.16.

About Bombardier

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.