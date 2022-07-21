boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $74.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.86) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

