Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

