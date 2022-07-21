Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 2186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.
Bottomline Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
