Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 2186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

