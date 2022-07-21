Bottos (BTO) One Day Volume Tops $20,771.00

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $309,665.28 and approximately $20,771.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.30 or 0.99969981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

