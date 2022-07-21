Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

