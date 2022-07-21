Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
