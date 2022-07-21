Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

