Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 238 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

