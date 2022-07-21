Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.3 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

