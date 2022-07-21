Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 92 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 404,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

