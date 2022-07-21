Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 611,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

