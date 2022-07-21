Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.