Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

