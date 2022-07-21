Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.04 Per Share

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brickability Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.71. The company has a market cap of £226.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,490.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

