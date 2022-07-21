Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $69,322.24 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $69,322.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,463. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

