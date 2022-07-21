Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $47.00

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

