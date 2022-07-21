Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $6.70

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NLY opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,459,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,857,000 after buying an additional 248,625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

