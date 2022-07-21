Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $49.90

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

