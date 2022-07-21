Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $119.00

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $12,702,292. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile



Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

