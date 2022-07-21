Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) PT at $20.75

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 342,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

