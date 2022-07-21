Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $101.08

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.27 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

