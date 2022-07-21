Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $101.08

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.27 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
