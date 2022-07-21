Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 934,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.