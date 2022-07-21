BTIG Research Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $27.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $6,447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

