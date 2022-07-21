BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BTRS

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BTRS by 24.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BTRS by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 227,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BTRS by 3,818.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in BTRS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BTRS by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTRS Price Performance

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

BTRS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,734. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

