BullPerks (BLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,457.00

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, BullPerks has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BullPerks has a market cap of $7.17 million and $127,457.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00377168 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014871 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032580 BTC.
BullPerks Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,322,661 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
