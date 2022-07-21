BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

BYTS remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. BYTE Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.