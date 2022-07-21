ByteNext Market Capitalization Achieves $315,696.13 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $315,696.13 and approximately $100,045.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

