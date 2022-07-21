Cadre Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Cadre Stock Up 0.4 %

CDRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

