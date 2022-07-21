Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.