Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

