Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

