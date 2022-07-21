Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 15,649 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $103,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

UNP stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

