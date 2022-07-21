Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 25,184 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.41. 24,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

