Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $88.09. 181,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

