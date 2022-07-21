Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 337,092 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337,092 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 211,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,997. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.