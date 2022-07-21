Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 46,786 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,786 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $254,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $512.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $480.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.96 and its 200 day moving average is $494.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

