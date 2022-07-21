Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $323.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

