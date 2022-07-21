Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 82,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

