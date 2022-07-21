Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.85. 2,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

