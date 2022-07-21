Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 15,649 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $103,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $17,152,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.60. 74,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

