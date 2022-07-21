Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 78,909 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $117,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,512. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average is $307.63.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

