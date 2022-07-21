Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 5.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,271. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.