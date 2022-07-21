Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 44,935 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $191.02. 28,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

