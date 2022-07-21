Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 253 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 155,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $522.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

