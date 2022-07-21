Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.01. 8,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

