Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $783,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 540,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

