Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,929. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

